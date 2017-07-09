Venus Williams Lawfully Entered Intersection Before Fatal Crash

.

Shortly after filed an emergency order in the fatal crash case leveled against her, a video shows that Williams lawfully entered the intersection

According to USA Today, police said that new video surveillance footage showed Williams entering the intersection on June 9 legally before the collision in Palm Beach Gardens, Flordia. Linda Barson’s car collided with Williams’ SUV in an accident that left Linda Barson with multiple injuries and her husband, Jerome Barson, who was critically injured and later died.

This footage reverses the police’s initial belief that Williams was responsible for Barson’s death.

“Based on the evidence obtained in the ongoing investigation, it has been determined the vehicle driven by Venus Williams lawfully entered the intersection on a circular green traffic signal, and attempted to travel north through the intersection to Ballenisles Drive,” the police said in a statement.

“As Williams was traveling through the intersection, a Nissan Altima entered the intersection traveling south, and made a left turn in front of Williams’ vehicle, causing her to stop advancing through the intersection to avoid a collision.

“The traffic signal then cycled to green, at which time Barson continued westbound and entered the intersection. The front end of Barson’s vehicle collided the right front of Williams’ vehicle.”

This is a blow to the lawsuit that was filed against Williams on behalf of Barson’s estate.

Malcolm Cunningham, Williams’ lawyer, told USA TODAY that this update proves his client’s innocence.

“As the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department points out, once Ms. Williams entered the intersection lawfully, she had the right to proceed through the intersection and other vehicles including those with a red light changing to green, were obligated to yield the right-of-way to Ms. Williams.”

He added: “Ms. Williams is grateful for the continued diligence and efforts of the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department in its investigation. At the same time, as this process moves forward, she remains deeply saddened by the loss suffered by the Barson family and continues to keep them in her thoughts and prayers.”

