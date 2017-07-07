Couples We Love! Watch ‘Empire’s’ Grace Gealey Own Her Hubby Trai Byers At Spades

. And

may have been raised in the Cayman Islands , but she sure does know how to play Spadesher adoring husbandis such a great sport about it!

During 4th of July weekend, the Empire co-stars visited Byers family in Kansas City, and from the looks of it, playing cards was clearly on the game night agenda.

With her mother-in-law as her partner, Grace showed her hubby that she knows how to win and isn’t afraid to brag about it.

“Me + Mama. Two 10’s back to back. Then, there was more,” the Empire actress shared.

Yaaaasss! Thankfully, Trai got her over it pretty quickly!

Sometimes the cards don't fall right @rorosmokehouse @ladygracebyers #spades A post shared by Trai Byers (@traibyers) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

In addition to playing cards, the loving couple spent quality time with the youngings:

One of my favorite titles is uncle. I love my nieces and nephews! #blessed A post shared by Trai Byers (@traibyers) on Jul 4, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

Perhaps practicing for the future?

ᴴᴬᴾᴾᵞ 4️⃣ 🇺🇸 From us + our newest niece, Skylar. ❤️ A post shared by Grace Byers (@ladygracebyers) on Jul 4, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

They also made sure they caught the local fireworks:

…and to all a ᴳᴼᴼᴰ ᴺᴵᴳᴴᵀ. ✨ A post shared by Grace Byers (@ladygracebyers) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

We just adore them!

