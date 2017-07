Homegoing Services Set For Bishop Summerfield

Funeral services have been announced for Bishop Frank Summerfield, Sr. Pastor of Word Of God Fellowship Church in Raleigh. Bishop went home to be with the Lord on last Sunday (July 2nd), he was 67.

On Sunday July 9 th a Memorial Service Celebration will be held at Word of God Fellowship (3000 Rock Quarry Road – Raleigh) at 10:00am

a will be held at at On Monday July 10th visitation will be held at 9:00am with the Celebration of Life at 11:00am at Wake Chapel Church (3805 Tarheel Club Rd. – Raleigh)

Summerfield is survived by his wife and co-pastor Lady JoeNell Summerfield, and their four children, Frank IV, Mitchell, Joshua and Valisha.

Our prayer go out to the family!

