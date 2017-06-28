Lifestyle
Chick Chat: Here’s A Few Tips On How To Get More Coins In Your Pocket

If you want to learn simple steps to increase your financial literacy, this is for you.

The Light NC staff
On this episode of “Chick Chat,” #TeamBeautiful sits down with Tamika Gravesandy, credit specialist and owner of Freedom Alliance Tax Services, to break down the importance of making good money decisions.

Click here for a free guide on best money saving practices

Click here for a free copy of Tamika’s book, ‘The Legal Credit Repair Loophole’

