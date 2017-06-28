Inspiration
Jini Thornton: Buying A Car During The Holiday Sales

WMJS Staff
Financial consultant Jini Thornton is here to help you find the best deal on a car during the upcoming July 4th weekend holiday sales. Turns out that men are most motivated to buy vehicles when the temperatures go up. Listen to the interview below for her car-buying tips and tricks.


