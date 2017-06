A spokesperson for Harnett County said 59 cats were euthanized at the Harnett County Animal Shelter last week for public safety reasons.

There were 11 adult cats and 48 kittens that were exposed to the highly contagious and deadly panleukopenia disease. The good news was that 41 cats at the shelter were not exposed to the disease and did not have to be euthanized.

SOURCE: wral.com

