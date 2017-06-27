WATCH: Florida Man Threatened With Jail Time For Walking While Black

WATCH: Florida Man Threatened With Jail Time For Walking While Black

Devonte Shipman, 21, only crossed the street without identification before his freedom became an issue.

NewsOne Staff
A Black man was stopped and questioned by a Jacksonville sheriff’s officer last week for walking while Black, or walking without identification, reports the Miami Herald.

J.S. Bolen, who is White, targeted Devonte Shipman, 21, for jaywalking. Video of the incident, posted on Shipman’s Facebook page on June 20, shows Bolen taking a stern tone while ordering Shipman over to his squad car, threatening him with time in jail and calling him out for not having identification. Bolen ticketed Shipman for not having his ID, writes the newspaper.

Shipman’s incident is a reminder of Black pedestrians who are victims of racial bias and microaggressions when “walking while Black,” a phenomenon detailed in one University of Arizona and Portland State University study. The clip of the young Black male begins when he asks Bolen what he did wrong. Bolen tells Shipman to take his camera and point it away before telling him and his friend that they crossed against the light.

The officer tells Shipman that jaywalking is a $65 fine and orders him to walk to his squad car. Shipman, who refuses at first, is then threatened by Bolen, who tells him, “I’m about to put you in jail” for resisting an officer’s command.

As Shipman walks to the car, the officer asks for his identification. Shipman says he doesn’t have ID and Bolen then reprimands him.

That’s another infraction. In the state of Florida, you have to have an ID card on you identifying who you are or I can detain you for seven hours until I figure out who you are,” said Bolen, who also gave a $62.50 fine for failing to obey a pedestrian control signal, to Shipman.

The Sheriff’s office said they are reviewing the video, but Bolen is not under investigation as of Monday, reports The Florida Times-Union. Shipman explained what he was thinking during the incident to the newspaper.

There’s no way I was disrespectful or anything to make this man react the way he did, period,” Shipman said.

SOURCE: Miami Herald, The Florida Times-Union

Beauties, we are in a time of major political dissent and our we can’t ignore our issues. As we stand up for our rights and march for change, here are 10 items that will help you express your discontent and resistance…stylishly. Wear your wokeness and spread your love for your melanin.

