Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Oh Taste And See With Melanie: National Candy Month

Tonya Jameson
Leave a comment

Melanie In The Middle with Owner of Scooter Snacks

Source: Jnelle Belle / other


It’s another edition of Oh Taste And See With Melanie and this time we’re celebrating National Candy Month!

What better way to celebrate than go to your local candy store?!?! When is the last time you entered a candy store that not only has the newest and latest but the old school candy too with Pickled Eggs, Pickles, and so much more.

Melanie In The Middle got a chance to take a tour of Scooters Snacks And More in Charlotte. Melanie got the history behind the start of Scooters snacks, where the name came from and even tried a couple of gummy snacks herself because of course….this is Oh Taste And See.

Take a look at the interviews below and make a visit to Scooters Snacks and More at 1520 West Blvd, Suite F.

 

RELATED: Oh Taste And See With Melanie Goes To Taste Of Charlotte

  Oh Taste And See with Melanie: Restaurant Edition

 

You can follow Melanie @melaniewho1 and you can follow Scooters Snacks And More @scootersnacks

 Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text NC to 60796 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Inspiration of Gospel Tour with Melanie Pratt

Melanie In The Middle with the Inspiration of Gospel Tour

6 photos Launch gallery

Melanie In The Middle with the Inspiration of Gospel Tour

Continue reading Melanie In The Middle with the Inspiration of Gospel Tour

Melanie In The Middle with the Inspiration of Gospel Tour

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 3 weeks ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 4 weeks ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 1 month ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 2 months ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 2 months ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 2 months ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 2 months ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 2 months ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 months ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 3 months ago
03.31.17