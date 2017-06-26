Oh Taste And See With Melanie: National Candy Month

It’s another edition of Oh Taste And See With Melanie and this time we’re celebrating National Candy Month!

What better way to celebrate than go to your local candy store?!?! When is the last time you entered a candy store that not only has the newest and latest but the old school candy too with Pickled Eggs, Pickles, and so much more.

Melanie In The Middle got a chance to take a tour of Scooters Snacks And More in Charlotte. Melanie got the history behind the start of Scooters snacks, where the name came from and even tried a couple of gummy snacks herself because of course….this is Oh Taste And See.

Take a look at the interviews below and make a visit to Scooters Snacks and More at 1520 West Blvd, Suite F.

