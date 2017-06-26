Entertainment News
KeKe Wyatt Reveals Her Child Was Diagnosed With Cancer: “Please Pray For My Family”

The singer revealed she plans to shave her head as her child fights the disease.

The Light NC staff
2015 WEEN Awards

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


R&B vocal powerhouse Keke Wyatt recently revealed to her fans that her child is fighting cancer.

The 35-year-old mother penned a letter in an IG post, asking her followers to pray for her family.

“Haven’t really said too much about my personal life, but my child has been fighting cancer and lost all of their hair that they loved,” she described. The songstress then disclosed her plans to shave her head in honor of her child.

She asked fans to donate to http://www.choa.org to help kids suffering from health issues.

Plz pray for my family… Haven't really said to much about my personal life, But my child has been fighting cancer and lost all of their hair that they loved. It hurts me so bad. So to show Mommy's support I'm going to get @keever_west to shave me bald today 😢😢😢I need a complete healing for my baby… 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪If u want to donate plz go to www.choa.org 💋💋💋Prayers work best for Us!!!

A post shared by Keke Wyatt (@keke_wyatt) on

Prayers up for Keke and her little one.

