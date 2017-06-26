NC Gov. Cooper Plans To Veto Budget Bill

NC Governor Roy Cooper says he will veto the $23 billion state budget that lawmakers passed last week

The Democratic governor said the $23 billion budget agreement “doesn’t come close” to what he envisioned, and criticized what he called “dishonest budget gimmicks” during a Monday morning news conference at the Governor’s Mansion.

The two-year deal gives raises to teachers, state employees and retirees next year, but puts off income tax breaks until 2019.

Read more at ABC11.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: