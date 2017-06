Brian & James Of “Sensere” On Being Hesitant To Cover “Commissioned” Song [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Brian Williams and James Wright of gospel soul band Sensere chatted with Erica Campbell & GRIFF about their new song “Tis So Sweet.” The song is a Commissioned cover and tribute to the legendary gospel band that they love and look up to. Brian & James explain that Sensere has the look and sound reminiscent of the classic Motown era, their sound is a mix of influences from some of the greatest bands that Motown and Gospel have had to offer.

Brian talks about their hesitancy to do a cover of a Commissioned song, because they love them so much and they are such big shoes to fill, but their manager encouraged them to take the leap. Brian talks about swallowing the hesitancy, and being the one who produced the song. They also open up about the difficulties of traveling with an eleven-member band, and being around for 13 years and being considered new. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

