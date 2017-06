Ericaism: Don’t Miss It [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Ericasm, Erica Campbell talks about being on the Footsteps Of Jesus Tour when she was in Israel, and seeing the place where Jesus was betrayed. Erica explains that Judas walked right alongside Jesus but the enemy still got to him.

Follow @GetUpErica

She tells a story that is to say, don’t be in the midst of God’s presence, and be so caught up in yourself that you miss it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: Are You Being Used? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: What Are You Teaching Your Kids? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Power Of Forgiveness [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]