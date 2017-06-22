Tracee Ellis Ross Covers Redbook Magazine, Opens Up About Body Issues

Danielle Jennings

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross has one of the best bodies in Hollywood, but she recently revealed in her new Redbook magazine cover story that the journey to embrace and love the curves (that think are to die for) was a long process.

Going as far back as her days on the classic sitcom Girlfriends, Tracee has been #bodygoals for many women, but her candor about her journey toward self-love is refreshing. She also offers up some serious #BlackGirlMagic insight about her enviable, natural hair and how she loves every beautifully curly strand.

Via Redbook:

[On her relationship with her body]: “I’ve always had a somewhat contentious relationship with my body. I spent years trying to teach myself to smile in a way that made my top lip look smaller. A lot of that has to do with sexism and racism combined with the ever-changing tides of the culture of beauty. One minute, you’re supposed to be really skinny — the next minute, you’re supposed to have huge boobs. One minute you’re supposed to have no lips, the next they’re supposed to be full. No one can keep up! I finally got to a place where I was like, excuse my French, “F— that. That’s not fair.” So I got to then choose for myself what makes me feel empowered.”

[On loving her natural hair]: “For a long time, I was trying to beat my hair into submission so that it would do what I thought it was supposed to do to be sexy, so that it would be silky. But the more I supported my hair in its authentic texture, the more choices I had for it to do hundreds of different things. That was exciting to me. I’m really grateful to the whole natural-hair movement. It’s a genuine expression of how the culture of beauty is expanding to be less about perfection and concealment.”

You can pick up the July/August issue of Redbook when it hits newsstands on June 27.

