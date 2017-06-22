Juror Reveals That 2 Holdouts Caused Cosby Mistrial

A juror in the Cosby sexual assault trial has come forward to reveal details about the deliberations that led to the mistrial.

ABC News reports that the juror said two holdouts refused to join the other 10 jurors who voted to convict the entertainer.

Bill Cosby, 79, faced three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault. The two holdouts refused to go along with the others on the first count of digital penetration and the third count of giving the alleged victim drugs that would make her unconscious without her knowledge.

On the second count, however, 11 of the jurors voted to acquit. That count asked them whether she was unconscious or unaware during the incident.

The unidentified juror, who spoke exclusively with ABC News, said that the holdouts were “not moving, no matter what” on counts one and three.

Cosby’s former friend Andrea Constand accused him of drugging and molesting her at his home in 2004. He declined to testify at the trial but has maintained that the encounter was consensual.

She’s one of at least 40 women who have accused the fallen star, once nicknamed “America’s Dad,” of drugging and sexually assaulting them. However, Constand’s complaint was the first criminal case against him. The jurors did not consider those other alleged incidents during deliberations, the juror told ABC.

Interestingly, the jurors “voted overwhelmingly” that Cosby was not guilty on all three counts in an initial non-binding poll, the outlet reported. It’s unclear what caused the vote to shift.

The juror painted a picture of 12 angry jury members on the edge of physically fighting each other. One male juror punched a wall so hard that he may have broken a knuckle.

“They had five sheriff’s deputies at the door and they could hear us and they kept coming in because they thought we were already fighting,” the juror told ABC.

