Interest story
Home > Interest Story

Breastfeeding Can Lower Risk Of Heart Attack

Melissa Wade
Leave a comment
Mother breastfeeding baby in living room

Source: KidStock / Getty

Moms have heard the benefits of breastfeeding like:  benefits for baby being stronger, healthier, able to fight off virus’ and bacteria… it helps new moms lose weight and lowers the risk of certain cancers.

Now, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association adds to those maternal benefits by showing that breastfeeding may help mothers lower their risk of heart attack and stroke even a decade after giving birth.

Read more at Time.com

breast feeding lowers heart risk

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 2 weeks ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 3 weeks ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 4 weeks ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 2 months ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 2 months ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 2 months ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 2 months ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 2 months ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 months ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 3 months ago
03.31.17