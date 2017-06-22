Breastfeeding Can Lower Risk Of Heart Attack

Moms have heard the benefits of breastfeeding like: benefits for baby being stronger, healthier, able to fight off virus’ and bacteria… it helps new moms lose weight and lowers the risk of certain cancers.

Now, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association adds to those maternal benefits by showing that breastfeeding may help mothers lower their risk of heart attack and stroke even a decade after giving birth.

Read more at Time.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: