GRIFF’s Prayer: For Millennials & Fidget Spinners [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF asks what is up with millennials and their hottest new toy: the fidget spinners. The tiny little toy is supposed to be great for ADHD, though this claim has been contested. Despite them rapidly becoming a popular must-have for a whole generation, GRIFF doesn’t really get the appeal.
In fact, he argues that there isn’t anything new about them. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
