Get Up Poll: What Are You Claiming Victory Over Today? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When you’re working toward something, or fighting a battle, a really great way to get through with God on your side is to claim the victory before it is won. There is power in our words, and the attitudes with which we speak them. So with the encouragement of guest host Anthony Brown and GRIFF, these listeners call up and talk about their battles, declaring them already won.

Follow @GetUpErica

Click on the audio player to hear these powerful declarations in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Get Up Poll: Listeners Spell The Most Misspelled Word In Their State [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Get Up Poll: What Is The Role Of A Godparent? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Get Up Poll: Are Locs Inappropriate For The Workplace? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]