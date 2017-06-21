Canton Jones On How The Gospel And Rap Communities Receive Him [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Canton Jones was hanging out in the “Get Up!” studio with GRIFF and TJ, and he answered a bunch of questions in an exciting “Who Is Canton Jones” segment. Canton discusses playing spades, pastoring a Thursday evening church, sports, family, who he would want to collaborate with, and what kind of artist he considers himself. TJ asks how the hip-hop receives him versus how the gospel community receives him.

Follow @GetUpErica

Canton talks about his unique reputation as a gospel artist who raps, and who that attracts. He talks about the fact that he has considered switching up his sound drastically, but every time God tells him to stay in his lane. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Canton Jones On How His Music Represents A New Population In Church [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Canton Jones On Why He Won’t Try To Change Minds About Gospel’s New Sounds [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Jermaine Dolly On Aiming To Put The Church Back In A Positive Light [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]