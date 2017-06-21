Get Up Erica
Canton Jones On How The Gospel And Rap Communities Receive Him [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
Canton Jones was hanging out in the “Get Up!” studio with GRIFF and TJ, and he answered a bunch of questions in an exciting “Who Is Canton Jones” segment. Canton discusses playing spades, pastoring a Thursday evening church, sports, family, who he would want to collaborate with, and what kind of artist he considers himself. TJ asks how the hip-hop receives him versus how the gospel community receives him.

Canton talks about his unique reputation as a gospel artist who raps, and who that attracts. He talks about the fact that he has considered switching up his sound drastically, but every time God tells him to stay in his lane. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

June 21: This Day in Black Music History

Black Music Month originated in 1979. Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the  achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

