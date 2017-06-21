Girl Talk With J.Belle Featuring Melanie Pratt

On this week’s episode of Girl Talk, we have Praise 100.9’s Melanie In The Middle. We talked about how she fell into radio, her website gospelflava.com and how Gospel music will always be a mainstay in the music industry.

You can follow our girl Melanie @melaniewho1 and you can follow J. Belle @JnelleBelle

Working Women Wednesdays: Girl Talk with J. Belle

