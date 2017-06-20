Anthony Brown Explains How Maurette Brown-Clark Opened Doors For Him [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In a little segment called “Who Is Anthony Brown?” Anthony Brown got candid and answered all of GRIFF and TJ‘s question about him. He explains how gospel great and friend of the “Get Up!” show Maurette Brown-Clark opened up a door for him.

Anthony also reveals who he’s trying to open doors for, as well as his plans for building a family, his video gamer guilty pleasures, his favorite movie and what he’s listening to the most these days, Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

