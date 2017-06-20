Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Anthony Brown Explains How Maurette Brown-Clark Opened Doors For Him [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In a little segment called “Who Is Anthony Brown?” Anthony Brown got candid and answered all of GRIFF and TJ‘s question about him. He explains how gospel great and friend of the “Get Up!” show Maurette Brown-Clark opened up a door for him.

Anthony also reveals who he’s trying to open doors for, as well as his plans for building a family, his video gamer guilty pleasures, his favorite movie and what he’s listening to the most these days, Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Anthony Brown On Preparing To Co-Host The Stellar Awards With Erica Campbell [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Anthony Brown Explains How He Knows It’s Time To Create New Music [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Anthony Brown: “Take The Leap” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Gospel Artists With Their Families [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Artists With Their Families [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Artists With Their Families [PHOTOS]

Gospel Artists With Their Families [PHOTOS]

Here's a look at some of gospel's first families!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 2 weeks ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 3 weeks ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 4 weeks ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 2 months ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 2 months ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 2 months ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 2 months ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 2 months ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 months ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 3 months ago
03.31.17