Anthony Brown On The Conversation With God That Inspired “Trust In You” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Anthony Brown shares a little insight into the making of his beautiful song,”Trust In You.” He says the song came out of a painful place in his life. But he realized, in the midst of all of his stress and struggle, that God never intended for him to worry. In fact, our purpose here on earth has nothing to do with that.

Anthony explains that when spend more time doing what you were created to do, you have less time to do what you weren’t created for- like worrying, for example. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

