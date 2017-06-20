Pantene’s First Hair Model With Locs Gets Real About Diversity And Inclusion In Beauty

Your browser does not support iframes.

Demi Grace is a talented force. The singer (who owns the rights to her music), songwriter (she writes all of her songs), dancer (she’s backed up both Beyoncé AND Solange) and a model (she’s currently starring in the Pantene commercial). This triple quadruple threat is vibrant with a capacity to create that is sure to bring her continued success.

With her new song, ‘Dream,’ featuring Jay Karnell, that was released on Blavity, she gives us a pop-ish song with a lit beat where she shares her self confidence, success, and independence to empower other women. Yes!

Demi spoke with Hello Beautiful exclusively about diversity and inclusion in the hair industry as well as when she fell in love with her hair. Read below for advice on how to love your hair (if you are not there, yet).

HB: What does true representation look like to you in the beauty industry?

DG: True representation in the beauty industry to me looks like the best of ALL worlds (nationalities).

HB: What is a major mistake hair advertisers make?

DG: A major mistake hair advertisers make is assuming certain types aren’t watching them or looking to them for products they need.

HB: When did you learn to love your hair?

DG: I learned to love my hair when I moved to New York and saw so many women proud of how unique they were. It was inspiring!

HB: What would you tell Black girls and women who are having difficulty embracing their hair?

DG: I would tell them that comparison is the enemy of success. Your hair is the way it is because you are an individual. Focus on your hair being healthy and being confident in health and the world will follow.

HB: What are your top 3 hair products for Summer?

DG: Pantene Intense Hydrating Oil, Pro-style gel, and water (steam, drink, wash!).

DON’T MISS:

HAUTE HAIR: Get Kerry Washington’s Sexy Red Carpet Hairstyle

How Demi Grace, New Face Of Sephora, Discovered She Was Performing With Beyoncé At The VMAs

Haute Hair: How To Make Over Your Style With Color