Anthony Brown Reveals Sneak Peak Of New Song With Jonathan McReynolds & Travis Greene! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Anthony Brown talks about his brand new upcoming project with Group Therapy called “A Long Way From Sunday.” Anthony explains that the title is for everyone who feels distant from God. In fact, we all have moments where we feel very far away from God, or when we haven’t been to church in a long time. But Anthony wants people to remember that no matter when you’re feeling like that, or how often, you always can still get close to God.

Plus, Anthony gives a sneak peak of his unreleased song called “Every Time,” which features Jonathan McReynolds and Travis Greene! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

