Anthony Brown: “Take The Leap” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Anthony Brown wants to talk about faith. Without faith, he says, citing the bible, it is impossible to please the Lord. Anthony explains that everyone has to have faith, because there is a distance between where you are and where you are headed. None of us knows how we’re going to get there, and that’s where faith comes in.

He encourages everyone to take the leap. You may not know what is going to come next, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t go for it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

