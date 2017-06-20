Get Up Erica
Marvin Sapp On Why He's Open To Marrying Again [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
Marvin Sapp enjoyed a lovely 20-years married to his wife, MaLinda Sapp, who passed in 2010 after a battle with colon cancer. During a little game of “Who Is Marvin Sapp?” Marvin very honestly answered a tough question: would you marry again? He explains why, the answer to that is a yes, and though he’s not actively looking, he explains, the bible says a man shouldn’t be alone.

Marvin also reveals which disciple is his favorite, and why. Plus, hear him explain why he’s not taking cooking lessons any time soon. Click on the audio player to hear more of his answer in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

