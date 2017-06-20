Lifestyle
Will Sean Spicer Make A Final Exit From The Podium?

Rumors are swirling that Spicer's time as press secretary may be up.

The Light NC staff
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-BRIEFING

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty


According to two reports by Politico and Bloomberg, Sean Spcier’s time as press secretary may be winding down.

The White House is reportedly eyeing a new role for the press secretary, who currently also runs President Trump‘s communication office.

The shakeup comes on the heels of communications director Mike Dubke’s resignation, as the White House seeks to fulfill the empty slot and hire new communications staff.

“We have sought input from many people as we look to expand our communications operation,” White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement obtained by CNN.

Spicer’s transition into the new unnamed role would cap a whirlwind six months as press secretary. From defending Trump’s inauguration numbers, to numerous conflicting public messages, Spicer has emerged as a target for late night comedy show’s and entertainers–allegedly much to the dismay of President Trump.

For the last few weeks, Sanders, has moved to the forefront, while Spicer’s appearances at the podium have dwindled.

SOURCE: CNN, Politico, Bloomberg

