Tropical Storm Cindy May Bring More Rain

A developing low pressure system named Tropical Storm Cindy is developing in the central Gulf of Mexico and is already causing warnings to Louisiana and could bring rain to NC.

Heavy rainfall from storm can be pulled toward the northeast into Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and the Florida Panhandle as the week progresses.

This heavy rain will lead to flooding across portions of the Gulf Coast into the middle and end of the week and could bring rain to North Carolina.

Read more at ABC11.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: