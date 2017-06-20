Congratulations To Our June Pastor Of The Month

Congratulations to Pastor Helen P. Glover of Destiny Church of Prophecy in Goldston,NC on being voted our June Pastor of the Month.

Here’s more about Pastor Glover…

Helen P. Glover

If I could describe her in one word it would be… LOVE! Our Pastor loves God and it shows in her everyday walk. She is celebrating 16 years as Pastor of Destiny Church of God of Prophecy in Goldston NC. She treats her church like her own family and always ready to help at moment’s notice. She listens to the voice of God and won’t move until God tells her to move. She is a powerful, anointed Pastor that is obedient to God’s will. She is REAL. Nothing fake about her. She not only talks the talk but walks the walk. She is a cheerful, unselfish giver and always giving to others. She is the sweetest most loving Pastor, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. She also is a mother to so many others!!! She has touched the lives of so many people. God has blessed Destiny to have such a wonderful Pastor. On behalf of Destiny COGOP we would love to be able to honor our Pastor where honor is due. There are not enough words to express the depth of love we feel for you.

