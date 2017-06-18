Entertainment News
‘All Eyez On Me’ Producer Dismisses Jada Pinkett Smith’s Criticisms About Film

L.T. Hutton says he's hurt by her accusations and strongly believes that the film is an accurate representation of the iconic rapper's life.

The Light NC staff
Rihanna And The Clara Lionel Foundation Host 2nd Annual Diamond Ball - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


Days after Jada Pinkett Smith expressed her discontent with the new Tupac biopic All Eyez On Me, one of the film’s producers is speaking out against her.

L.T. Hutton recently told TMZ that he’s hurt by Jada’s accusations and stresses that the film may have taken creative license to tell Pac’s story, but overall the film is an accurate representation of the iconic rapper’s life.

“I’m kinda disappointed and hurt by the accusations that it wasn’t depicted…or I can’t remember the exact words she said,” she started. “It all came from the truth, and places and moments of her actual dialog and ideas that ‘Pac actually had,Hutton explained.

He added, “Multiple best friends and people that eat dinner with her all the time have seen the movie, and they loved it. And they told her about it. They explained to her that everything was great. This was years ago. I wanna go on record. I respect the hell out of Mrs. Smith. I wouldn’t put anything in this film…everybody watching the film, they will tell you, I’m very responsible with everyone.”

As we previously reported, last week Jada shared on social media her disappointment in the new film, saying her connection to Pac was “too precious to [her] for the scenes…to stand as truth.”

The Girls Trip star says the movie missed the mark on key details of their time together:

BEAUTIES: What do you think?

