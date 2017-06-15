Politics
Republicans And Democrats Gather In Prayer After Baseball Practice Shooting

U.S. Congressman Shot by Gunman during Baseball Game

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Several people were injured and hospitalized Wednesday after a gunman opened fired while Republican members of Congress were practicing in Alexandria, Virginia ahead of the annual charity baseball game which will take place today (Thursday).

Rep. Steve Scalise, was one of those who was shot by the gun man and is listed in critical condition, which sparked a bipartisan prayer session shortly after the scene was under control.
Scalise, the third ranking member of House Republican leadership as the majority whip, is in critical condition after he suffered a single shot to the left hip. Four people were shot and two others suffered secondary injuries.
The shooter, James Hodgkinson, a 66 yr of Belleville, Ill   died following a shootout with authorities, federal law enforcement officials said.

 

Congressional ballgame shooting

