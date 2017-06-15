Father’s Day Freebies

Show your appreciation for Dad… Father’s Day is this Sunday and here are some great deals and freebies he can enjoy.

Hooters: Dads can get 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of a beverage. Any 10 boneless or Original Hooters Style wings at participating Hooters locations across the U.S. on Sunday, June 18. See their website for more details.

Hickory Tavern: Let Dad dine in at Hickory Tavern on Father’s Day, 6/18, and he will receive a $10 coupon for his next visit in July. Also Father’s Day specials include a 10 oz. Sirloin Steak, loaded baked potato, Tavern Salad, a Brownie Sundae and a soft drink for $26.50.

PDQ: Dad’s get a a free combo meal with the purchase of any kid’s meal or combo meal on June 18, 2017. See their website for more details.

Penn Station East Coast Subs: Buy a 6 inch or larger sub on June 18 and get a 6 inch sub for free with the coupon from their website. Coupon only valid on Sunday, June 18, 2017 at participating restaurants. CLICK HERE to get the coupon.

Gift Card Offers

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Get a $10 Bonus Card with every $50 spent in gift cards through 6/18/17. The $10 card is valid on your next visit through 7/21/17. See their website for more details.

O’Charley’s: Get two $5 Reward Cards when you buy $25 in gift cards through 6/18. See their website for more details.

Outback Steakhouse: Get a $10 Bonus card for every $50 in Outback gift cards you purchase through June 18. The bonus card is not redeemable at the time of qualified gift card purchase. It’s valid on your next visit through 7/21/16. See their website for more details.

Papa John’s: Get a free Large 1-Topping Pizza when you buy $25 in Papa John’s e-Gift cards through 6/18/17. See their website for more details.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill: Get 25% off electronic gift cards from June 12 – 18 using promo code DAD17. See their website for more details.

Ruby Tuesday: Buy a $50 gift card for Dad online, get a free $15 Bonus Card in return through June 18. The Bonus Card is valid through 7/25/17. See their website for more details.

Texas Steakhouse & Saloon: Dads who eat at Texas Steakhouse on Father’s Day get a certificate for a free entrée for their next visit (up to $15). See their website for more details.

Walgreens Gift card offer: $10 Walgreens gift card with purchase of 2 Bass Pro Shops, Fandango, Domino’s or Sears gift cards through June 17, 2017.

source: WRAL.com

