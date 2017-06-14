45-Year-Old Black Woman, Tracy K. Smith, Is America’s New Poet Laureate

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

45-Year-Old Black Woman, Tracy K. Smith, Is America’s New Poet Laureate

Smith is the 22nd poet to take on the position, which dates to 1937.

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Pulitzer Prize winning poet Tracy K. Smith, has been named the Library of Congress’ new poet laureate, the nation’s highest honor in that field.

Smith joins other luminaries in poetry who have held the position including African American, Rita Dove, and most recently, Juan Felipe Herrera.

According to the New York Times, Smith, 45, said she planned to use the position to be an evangelist of sorts, taking poetry to places that often don’t see or experience it.

I’m very excited about the opportunity to take what I consider to be the good news of poetry to parts of the country where literary festivals don’t always go,” she said. “Poetry is something that’s relevant to everyone’s life, whether they’re habitual readers of poetry or not.”

Smith is the 22nd poet to take on the position, which dates to 1937.

She graduated from Harvard with a degree in English and Afro-American studies. She received her M.F.A. from Columbia University and published her first collection, “The Body’s Question,” in 2003.

She is currently the director of the creative writing program at Princeton University, and has been working on a libretto for an opera composed by Gregory Spears, about the legacy of slavery in the South.

History is also a recurring theme in her forthcoming collection, Wade in the Water, which Graywolf Press will release next spring.

SOURCE: The New York Times

SEE ALSO:

Black Playwright, Poet, Novelist And Critic All Win 2017 Pulitzer Prizes

Student Poets Strike A Chord With Michelle Obama

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 6 days ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 2 weeks ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 3 weeks ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 1 month ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 2 months ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 2 months ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 2 months ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 2 months ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 months ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 3 months ago
03.31.17