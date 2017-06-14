Home

Working Women Wednesdays: J. Belle Sits With DJ T.O.

Tonya Jameson
Girl Talk with J.Belle

On this episode of Girl Talk, She’s The DJ, DJ T.O. blesses us with her presence. The only female DJ on our sister station, 92.7 The Block spits her wisdom as we continue to celebrate Black Music Month and celebrate the women who are heavy influences in the industry.  We talk about her influences in the music industry, how it is to be a female DJ and her “She’s So Dope” movement.

 

You can follow DJ T.O. @shejayto on Instagram and Twitter @Dj_TO

You can follow J. Belle @JnelleBelle across all social media.

