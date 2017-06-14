Senators Again Try To Restrain Kamala Harris’ Pursuit Of Truth At Senate Hearing

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Senators Again Try To Restrain Kamala Harris’ Pursuit Of Truth At Senate Hearing

Sen. Harris, a former prosecutor, called it “unacceptable” that the attorney general cannot “name his legal basis for evading questions.”

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Senate colleagues interrupted and admonished Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) during a Senate hearing on Tuesday when she pressed Attorney General Jeff Sessions for clear answers in the probe of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Harris, the former California attorney general, pressed Sessions to identify the policy he relies on to refuse answering questions about his conversations with President Donald Trump.

Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain interrupted first, saying Sessions, who appeared to be stalling so that Harris’ time to question him would expire, should be allowed to answer her question.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) then chimed in that he controls the hearing and Sessions should be allowed to answer the question.

Harris later tweeted that “it’s unacceptable” for the nation’s top law enforcement official not to identify “his legal basis for evading questions.”

Many applauded Harris’ pursuit of truth:

As NBC News noted, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), the committee’s vice chairman, and other committee members interrupted Sessions during his meandering answers. Yet Harris was the only senator rebuked for pressing the attorney general. Some viewed the incident through the lens of sexism and racism.

That wasn’t the first time that Harris was called out for aggressively pursuing answers and clarity from a witness.

CNN reported that Burr disrupted Harris during her questioning of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, chiding her for interrupting the witness’ response. Harris simply wanted to know if Rosenstein would grant Special Counsel Robert Mueller independence from the DOJ in Mueller’s probe of the Trump campaign’s possible ties with Russia.

SOURCE:  NBC News, CNN

SEE ALSO:

Stand Up: Kamala Harris Encourages Howard University Grads During Commencement

Kamala Harris Gets Big Thumbs-Up At First Town Hall Meeting

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

46 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 5 days ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 2 weeks ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 3 weeks ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 1 month ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 2 months ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 2 months ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 2 months ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 2 months ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 months ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 3 months ago
03.31.17