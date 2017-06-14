Maurette Brown-Clark Remembers The Life Of Her Friend Kenny Taylor [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Maurette Brown-Clark honors the memory of her friend Kenny Taylor,Maurette Brown-Clark honors the memory of her friend Kenny Taylor, one of the gospel industry’s lovely spirits. Maurette talks about his open door policy, and how he was the perfect example of a true friend, that was like family. Kenny passed away at the age of 63.

Kenny was a promotional man and consultant to many artists. Maurette reads a passage from the bible about friendship, to honor the man and friend that Kenny was. Click on the audio player to hear more in this touching exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

