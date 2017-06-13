Tye Tribbett Talks About God As A Creative [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Two-time Grammy award winning gospel artist Tye Tribbett chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF! He talked about his Bloody Win tour, and what it was like to tour with JJ Hairston and how the friendship offstage influenced the show onstage. Tye shares his love of pushing the boundaries, and explains that even he is impatiently awaiting the release of his Bloody Win album, which he expects to come out in the fall of 2017.

Follow @GetUpErica

Tye talks about the fact that God is a creative, because he created every inch of this earth. Plus, Tye talks about his BET nomination for his song “I Made It” with Fantasia. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: The Hilarious Thing Dr. Bobby Jones Said To Tye Tribbett About His New Show “Joyful Noise” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Tasha Cobbs Leonard On Working With Her Husband To Create Upcoming Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Tasha Cobbs On How Being A Worship Leader Prepped Her For Singing Career [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]