Faith Walking: Maurette Brown-Clark On Being Open To The Lord [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
In this edition of Faith Walking, guest-host Maurette Brown-Clark was reminded that, when she was younger, she would cry whenever she was called up to sing. People thought it was because she didn’t want to sing, but it’s actually because she knew the spirit of the Lord at such a young age, and understood when it was upon her.

Maurette explains that similarly, we should always allow ourselves to be open to the Lord’s presence, because He has already put in the tools we need in order to do so. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

