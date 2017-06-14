Kev On Stage: Please Join The Choir [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kev On Stage is the newly appointed head of the members relations committee. In this message, one of the members who sits on the left side of the church, in front of someone who is riffing up a storm to the music. This member would love for the pastor to talk to this member and get them join the choir instead of singing a whole bunch in the pews.

The member adds, in fact, that the singing isn’t always on key, and perhaps they might benefit from getting some instruction in the choir. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

