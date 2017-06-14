Get Up Erica
Kev On Stage: Please Join The Choir [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell
Kev On Stage is the newly appointed head of the members relations committee. In this message, one of the members who sits on the left side of the church, in front of someone who is riffing up a storm to the music. This member would love for the pastor to talk to this member and get them join the choir instead of singing a whole bunch in the pews.

The member adds, in fact, that the singing isn’t always on key, and perhaps they might benefit from getting some instruction in the choir. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Inspiration Of Gospel Tour [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Inspiration Of Gospel Tour [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Inspiration Of Gospel Tour [PHOTOS]

Inspiration Of Gospel Tour [PHOTOS]


 

