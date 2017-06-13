Entertainment News
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 15: OITNB Star Adrienne C. Moore + L&HHATL Exclusive With Tommie Lee

Shamika & Rae bring you the hottest breakdown of what's happening on reality TV.

The Light NC staff
Your weekly hosts Shamika Sanders and Rae Holliday chop it up with “Orange Is The New Black” actress Adrienne C. Moore and show an exclusive clip with “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” cast member, Tommie Lee.

