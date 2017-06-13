Kevin Durant Opens Up About His Faith

He has been voted the MVP of the NBA playoff, Durant says, “The Bible both pumps me up and balances me to play my best.”

In an interview with Beyond the Ultimate, Durant talked about the importance of going to chapel before games and looking to the Bible for inspiration.

Here’s some of the story:

“I do go to chapel before every game,” he said. “I read my Bible now all the time… The Bible both pumps me up and balances me to play my best, but it also tells me more about the Lord and how I can live for Him and what all He has done for me.”

“In the Bible, (it says) the Lord exalts humility and that’s one thing I try to be all the time. When I’m talking in front of people or when people tell me I’m great, I (remind myself that I) can always be better,” he continued. “Humility comes before honor. I always work on what I have now. I have to be thankful to the Lord for the gifts He’s given me. My gift back to Him is to always be humble and always work as hard as I can.”

Source: faithwire.com and gospelherald.com

