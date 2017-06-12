Pastor Charles Jenkins On How The Church Can Help Gospel Artists [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Pastor Charles Jenkins was in the Get Up! studio hanging with GRIFF! He talked about the church’s tendency to encourage gospel artists not to do too much with big beats or trendy music. “Culture is shaped by music” he says, and explains that we should be encouraging artists to create the sounds that will influence our culture positively.

Charles also talks about working with new artists to foster the understanding necessary to be in gospel. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

