Faith Walking: Will I Be Ready When The Lord Comes? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell asks, will you be ready when Jesus comes? She was inspired by a Commission song, which notes out that the times are showing us that Jesus is coming. Sometimes, Erica says, we get so caught up worrying about what worldly things we’re prepared for, but we should really pay attention to preparing for Jesus’ arrival.

Erica challenges us to fall in love with Jesus. We don’t know when He’s coming, and when He gets here, we’ll want to be ready. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

