Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Faith Walking: Will I Be Ready When The Lord Comes? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell asks, will you be ready when Jesus comes? She was inspired by a Commission song, which notes out that the times are showing us that Jesus is coming. Sometimes, Erica says, we get so caught up worrying about what worldly things we’re prepared for, but we should really pay attention to preparing for Jesus’ arrival.

Erica challenges us to fall in love with Jesus. We don’t know when He’s coming, and when He gets here, we’ll want to be ready. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Faith Walking: Get In The Word & Stay There [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Faith Walking: Faith Is A Muscle [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Knowing The Holy Spirit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

55 photos Launch gallery

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 4 days ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 2 weeks ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 3 weeks ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 1 month ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 2 months ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 2 months ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 2 months ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 2 months ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 months ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 3 months ago
03.31.17