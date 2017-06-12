Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Tasha Cobbs Leonard On Working With Her Husband To Create Upcoming Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


Grammy award winning singer and songwriter Tasha Cobbs Leonard talks about her new single, “Great God.” She opened up to Erica Campbell and GRIFF about the process of recording her upcoming album “Heart Passion Pursuit”, for which she gathered 25 to 30 worship leaders from all over the world. She explains that “Great God” came to her in her sleep, and how she got the idea to gather worship leaders from all over the world.

Tasha also talks about working with her husband, who produced the album. She explains why working with him helped push her to be her best while they were recording the album.Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

RELATED: Tasha Cobbs On How Being A Worship Leader Prepped Her For Singing Career [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Tasha Cobbs Reveals Exciting News Of Her Next Album To Erica Campbell! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: VaShawn Mitchell On Working Behind The Scenes For Tasha Cobbs [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Tasha Cobbs Delivers Powerful In-Studio Performance [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

1 photos Launch gallery

Tasha Cobbs Delivers Powerful In-Studio Performance [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Tasha Cobbs Delivers Powerful In-Studio Performance [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Tasha Cobbs Delivers Powerful In-Studio Performance [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 4 days ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 2 weeks ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 3 weeks ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 1 month ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 2 months ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 2 months ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 2 months ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 2 months ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 months ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 3 months ago
03.31.17