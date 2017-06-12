Tasha Cobbs Leonard On Working With Her Husband To Create Upcoming Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Grammy award winning singer and songwriter Tasha Cobbs Leonard talks about her new single, “Great God.” She opened up to Erica Campbell and GRIFF about the process of recording her upcoming album “Heart Passion Pursuit”, for which she gathered 25 to 30 worship leaders from all over the world. She explains that “Great God” came to her in her sleep, and how she got the idea to gather worship leaders from all over the world.

Tasha also talks about working with her husband, who produced the album. She explains why working with him helped push her to be her best while they were recording the album.Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

