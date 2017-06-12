GRIFF’s Tale Of Dollar Store Trickery [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The dollar store is one of the most convenient places on earth; it’s full of necessary and useful items that are so affordable! GRIFF talks about going to the dollar store to get two specific items, but then getting into the store and getting completely carried away by the price tags and the availability of so many items.

GRIFF takes us on that journey of how the dollar store can trick you into coming home with a whole bunch of stuff you don’t need, and not what you came in there for. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

