Maryland & DC Lawyers Sue Trump Over Conflicts Of Interest

President Donald Trump is once again the target of a lawsuit over conflicts of interest between his presidential office and private business pursuits.
The Washington Post reports that the attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia plan to file a federal lawsuit on Monday that claims Trump is violating a government anti-corruption principle in the U.S. Constitution, known as the Emoluments Clause.
Trump has been allowed to sit in the White House while his business empire continues to make deals at home and overseas in secrecy. It raises questions about the motives behind his decisions, such as the controversial plan to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord to benefit the U.S. coal industry.
According to The Post, which viewed a copy of the lawsuit Sunday night, the suit alleges that the president’s businesses receive millions of dollars from foreign governments and individuals, making him “deeply enmeshed with a legion of foreign and domestic government actors.”
Trump said in January that he placed his businesses into a trust that his sons manage, to avoid conflicts of interest. However, Trump’s sons are traveling the globe—at public expense—to make deals with foreign entities to build the family’s wealth.
District of Columbia Attorney General Karl A. Racine and Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh, both Democrats, allege that Trump is involved in “unprecedented constitutional violations.”
“This case is, at its core, about the right of Marylanders, residents of the District of Columbia and all Americans to have honest government,” Frosh told The Post.
Racine said this lawsuit is necessary because Republicans, who control both houses of Congress, have failed to do their job.
“We’re getting in here to be the check and balance that it appears Congress is unwilling to be,” he told the newspaper.
If the courts permit the lawsuit to move forward, it’s likely that Trump’s tax returns and other financial records will be made public.
According to The Post, this is the first time that government entities have filed this kind of lawsuit. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, a watchdog group, sued the president earlier this year for violating the Emoluments Clause.
SOURCE: Washington Post
SEE ALSO:
Donald Trump’s Taxes Do Matter – Here’s Why
U.S. Ethics Chief Criticizes Donald Trump’s Proposed Halfway Blind Trust
55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas
46 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack gives daughter Malia a kiss
Source:Getty
1 of 46
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
Source:Getty
2 of 46
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
Source:Getty
3 of 46
4. Michelle and Barack
Source:Getty
4 of 46
5. First Family Portrait
Source:Getty
5 of 46
6. Two Terms
Source:Getty
6 of 46
7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
Source:Getty
7 of 46
8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source:Getty
8 of 46
9. The Obamas on Air Force One
Source:Getty
9 of 46
10. The First Family in London
Source:Getty
10 of 46
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
11 of 46
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
Source:Getty
12 of 46
13. Turkey Pardoning
Source:Getty
13 of 46
14. Sunday Church
Source:Getty
14 of 46
15. Gobble, Gobble
Source:Getty
15 of 46
16. Obama & Sasha
Source:Instagram
16 of 46
17. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
Source:Getty
17 of 46
18. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
Source:Getty
18 of 46
19. Team Obama
Source:Instagram
19 of 46
20. A Family Affair
Source:Getty
20 of 46
21. Flashback To The Old Days
Source:Pete Souza
21 of 46
22. Happy Birthday!
Source:Getty
22 of 46
23. Candidly Awesome
Source:Pete Souza
23 of 46
24. Historic First Family
Source:Getty
24 of 46
25. Ice Cream Treat
Source:Getty
25 of 46
26. TV Time
Source:Pete Souza
26 of 46
27. Playing In The Oval Office
Source:Instagram
27 of 46
28. Always Giving Back
Source:Getty
28 of 46
29. A Christmas Story
Source:Getty
29 of 46
30. Hawaii Trip!
Source:Getty
30 of 46
31. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
Source:Getty
31 of 46
32. Malia and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
32 of 46
33. Michelle Plays on a Bike
Source:Getty
33 of 46
34. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
Source:Getty
34 of 46
35. Reading Time
Source:Pete Souza
35 of 46
36. Family Support
Source:Getty
36 of 46
37. The Sister Selfie
Source:Pete Souza
37 of 46
38. Supporting Mom
Source:Pete Souza
38 of 46
39. Giving Back On MLK Day
Source:Getty
39 of 46
40. Obamas Give Back To The Community
Source:Getty
40 of 46
41. Always Supporting Small Businesses
Source:Getty
41 of 46
42. Obama Swagger
Source:Getty
42 of 46
43. Laughs & Turkeys
Source:Getty
43 of 46
44. Christmas With The Obamas
Source:Getty
44 of 46
45. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
Source:Pete Souza
45 of 46
46. Christmas Tree Lighting
Source:Getty
46 of 46