Spaghetti And Meatballs Recall

About 700,125 pounds of Chef Boyardee spaghetti and meatball products are being recalled. Congara Brands, Inc. is recalling the products because of undeclared allergens and misbranding.

Congara Brands, Inc. has recalled about 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products because of undeclared allergens and misbranding.

According to the USDA the recalled products contain milk, that was not detailed on the product label.

The affected products were made this year on Jan. 5 and Jan. 12 and include 414,424 pounds of Chef Boyardee mini pasta shells & meatballs, pasta and meatballs made with pork, chicken and beef in tomato sauce.

Customers who purchased the products were urged to throw them away or return them.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: