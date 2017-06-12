‘We’ve Found Our Monster’: Arrest Made In Murder Of 12-Year-Old Florida Girl Whose Body Was Found In Creek

Photo by

Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

‘We’ve Found Our Monster’: Arrest Made In Murder Of 12-Year-Old Florida Girl Whose Body Was Found In Creek

Convicted sex offender from Alabama, Robert Letroy Howard, has been arrested and charged with the murder of 12-year-old Naomi Jones.

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

A convicted sex offender from Alabama has been arrested and charged with the murder of 12-year-old Naomi Jones. Last Monday her body was found in a Florida creek, five days after she went missing.

According to PEOPLEduring a press conference on Thursday, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan announced that Robert Letroy Howard, 38, was their prime suspect. Morgan said that Howard’s girlfriend lived in the same apartment complex as Jones’ family.

“We’ve found our monster,” Morgan exclaimed.

CBS News reported that detectives first came into contact with Howard when they were canvassed the neighborhood after Jones was reported missing. A red flag went off when they realized that Howard gave them “false information” when he said that he was in Alabama when she disappeared. In addition, surveillance video captured Howard by the creek where Naomi’s body was found. 

Howard is charged with first degree premeditated murder, kidnapping and failure to register as a sex offender in Florida, WEAR-TV reported.

PEOPLE noted that according to past documents, Morgan had been convicted of raping two adult women and served 15 years in prison back in 1999.

In an interview with WRKG, Howard’s sister said that the sheriff’s characterization of her brother was unfair

I want people to know he is not a monster,” Walker said.

Our thoughts are with the Jones’ family.

RELATED NEWS:  

‘An Incomprehensible Tragedy’: Father Charged In Murder Of NBC Executive’s 7-Year-Old Daughter 

Keshia Knight Pulliam On Why She Supports Bill Cosby: ‘The Man I’ve Known As A Child Was Funny and Philanthropic’ 

Noose Found At The National African American History Museum

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 3 days ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 1 week ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 2 weeks ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 1 month ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 1 month ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 2 months ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 2 months ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 2 months ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 months ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 months ago
03.31.17