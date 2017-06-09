Get Up Erica
True Hollywood Bible Stories: Charles Jenkins Helps With The Story Of Isaac & Abraham [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell
In this edition of the True Hollywood Bible Stories, Charles Jenkins joins forces with Erica Campbell and GRIFF! They tell the story of Abraham and Isaac, in Genesis 22, when Abraham was tested by God. God asked Abraham to sacrifice his son, Isaac. Abraham didn’t want to do it, but the faith he demonstrated helped him pass the test.

Check out this audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

