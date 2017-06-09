List Of Weekend Community Events

Event Description:

Our organization, Cancer Interrupted, is organizing a gospel concert to raise money for cancer patients, held on June 11, 2017. We are a non-profit organisation that is small in size but have great spirits and hope to see a cancer-free nation.

The foundation stone of our organisation was in 2013 in the memory of my loving husband, Pastor Tracy Barber, who was diagnosed with gastric cancer. We, as a family, decided to host this event every year to raise funds for the treatment of cancer patients and towards finding a cure in the United States.This gospel concert has been conducted every year since 2013. Every year we invite renowned and talented artists, both local and out of town, to perform in this concert and raise funds for a cure.