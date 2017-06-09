List Of Weekend Community Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|YOUTH EMPOWERMENT 2017
|Event Date:
|06/10/17 – 06/11/17
|Event Time:
|—
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|St. James United Church Of God
|Address Line 1:
|303 St. James Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Raeford, NC 28376
|Event Description:
|Youth Empowerment 2017 – Theme: ~BREAK EVERY CHAIN~ This event will take place on Saturday, June 10th & Sunday, June 11th, 2017 at St. James United Church of God in Raeford, NC.
Saturday, June 10th- *Praise & Worship Explosion* 5:00pm
Sunday June 11th – *Empowerment Service* 11:30am
Everyone is invited to Come, Be Blessed and Be Empowered by the Wod of God.
|Content of Character- MLK Youth Symposium
|Event Date:
|06/10/2017
|Event Time:
|10:00 am – 2:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|First Calvary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|1311 Morehead Avenue
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27707
|Event Description:
|The 2017 2nd annual Content of Character workshop will be hosted by Thomas Mentor Leadership Academy, Westend Community Foundation and First Calvary Baptist Church of Durham. The workshop is an annual event targeting all youth across the state of North Carolina and is funded by the State of North Carolina, Dr. Martin Luther King Commission. The purpose of this workshop is to provide a safe learning environment that will allow youth to participate in interactive workshops focusing on building the character that they will need to be successful in the world today. The keynote speaker is Telika McKoy with facilitators Min. Michael Reese, Greg Akinbiyi and Anthony Bennett. This workshop is free to all and lunch will be provided.
Registration will begin at 10:00 am. RSVP’ carroll
@firstcalvary.org and Anitra0621@gmail.com
|Event Contact:
|Min. Emily Carrolll
|Event Contact Number:
|919-489-4184
|Event Contact Email:
|carroll@firstcalvary.or
|Stabding strong
|Event Date:
|06/10/2017
|Event Time:
|6:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|St Paul community building
|Address Line 1:
|1840 Gumberry Ct
|City, State, Zip:
|—
|Event Description:
|Apostle Vernard & Pastor Phyllis Whitifield, church name: Righteous Guide Fayetteville NC, Theme: Standing Strong 1 Corinthians chapter 7 verse 32 location: The St. Pauls community building in St. Pauls NC 111 n 3rd st, time: 6:00pm, Dinner will be served/ door prizes come join us!!!!
|Event Contact:
|—
|:
|LILLINGTON STAR FAMILY & FRIENDS EXTRAVAGANZA
|Event Date:
|06/10/2017
|Event Time:
|11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|LILLINGTON STAR CHURCH
|Address Line 1:
|183 BAILEY WAY ROAD
|City, State, Zip:
|LILLINGTON, NC 27546
|Event Description:
|Lillington Star RFWB Church of Lillington, NC will be celebrating our Family & Friends Extravaganza June 10-11, 2017. Please join us on Saturday June 10, from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm. We will have FREE air rides, games, snow cones and much more for the youth. Following this extravaganza, we would also like you to join us on Sunday at 11:00 am for morning worship as our very own Pastor, Dr. Derrick A. Justice delivers a DYNAMIC word. We’re excited about our weekend festivities with the community. We hope that everyone will be able to join us as we celebrate our annual Family & Friends Day.
|Event Contact:
|TINA SMALL
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 261-7265
|Vacation Bible School
|Event Date:
|06/12/2017
|Event Time:
|6:00 – 8:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Spring Lake Memorial Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|458 Chapel Hill Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Spring Lake, NC 28390
|Event Description:
|Spring Lake Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, will be conducting its Annual Vacation Bible School, on June 12 – 16, 2017; from 6 – 8 PM . All ages are welcome. This year’s theme, “Glow for Jesus”.
|Event Contact:
|Spring Lake Memorial Church Office
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 497-5123
|Event Contact Email:
|springlakech4@aol.com
|Healthy Living Fun Fair
|Event Date:
|06/10/2017
|Event Time:
|9 AM – 1 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Saint Joseph A. M. E. Church
|Address Line 1:
|2521 Fayetteville Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC
|Event Description:
|The Community Resource Committee of St. Joseph A.M.E. Church will be sponsoring a Healthy Living Fun Fair on June 10, 2017. The following will be available to all in attendance: Health Services, Health Agencies, City Hall on the Go, Community Support Agencies, Games and Free Groceries.
|Event Contact:
|Gwendolyn Owens
|Event Contact Number:
|706-830-6315
|Event Contact Email:
|owensg01@aol.com
|MABC Praise Celebration and Honors Event
|Event Date:
|06/10/17
|Event Time:
|3:30 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Morehead Avenue Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|1008 Morehead Avenue
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27707
|Event Description:
|Please join Morehead Avenue Baptist Church for its Praise Celebration and Honors Event with Gospel Singer and Author Marcel Anderson. He will share his amazing story and fill your heart with great song. Pre-order his book and CD “Still Living” – Book $15; CD $15 and combo $20.
Dinner will be served immediately following the event. Dinner Donation – $10 in advance and $12 at the door. RSVP to amercermclean@gmail.com or contact Anna Mercer-McLean at 919-619-9187.
|Event Contact:
|Anna Mercer-McLean
|Event Contact Number:
|919-619-9187
|Event Contact Email:
|amercermclean@gmail.com
|Cancer Interrupted
|Event Date:
|06/11/2017
|Event Time:
|6 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|The Lord’s Curch
|Address Line 1:
|1654 North Market Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27609
|Event Description:
|Our organization, Cancer Interrupted, is organizing a gospel concert to raise money for cancer patients, held on June 11, 2017. We are a non-profit organisation that is small in size but have great spirits and hope to see a cancer-free nation.
The foundation stone of our organisation was in 2013 in the memory of my loving husband, Pastor Tracy Barber, who was diagnosed with gastric cancer. We, as a family, decided to host this event every year to raise funds for the treatment of cancer patients and towards finding a cure in the United States.This gospel concert has been conducted every year since 2013. Every year we invite renowned and talented artists, both local and out of town, to perform in this concert and raise funds for a cure.
|Event Contact:
|Dorothea Barber
|Event Contact Number:
|919-901-5890
|Event Contact Email:
|theabarb@yahoo.com
|Youth Career Fair
|Event Date:
|06/10/2017
|Event Time:
|11:30 AM – 3:30 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Raleigh North Christian Center
|Address Line 1:
|6021 Louisburg Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC, 27616
|Event Description:
|Attention all Teens/ Tweens! Join us Saturday, June 10th from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm. Get the tools to learn how to land the job you want! Your friends are also welcome. For more information, contact us at Raleigh North Christian Center!
|Event Contact:
|—
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 872-2512
|Event Contact Email:
|Jackiegrant@live.com
|:
|Children’s Day Program
|Event Date:
|06/11/2017
|Event Time:
|11:00AM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Solid Rock Bible Church
|Address Line 1:
|5464 Muscat Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Hope Mills, NC 28348
|Event Description:
|Solid Rock Bible Church invites you to join them as they celebrate their Children’s Day Program. The Falcon’s Children’s Home Choir will render services at the program. Join them as they celebrate and recognize their Youth!
|Event Contact:
|Rev. Leggett
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 424-0444
|Event Contact Email:
|cj29@hotmail.com
|VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
|Event Date:
|JUNE 12-16
|Event Time:
|6PM-8:30PM DAILY
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
|Address Line 1:
|4209 S. SMITHFIELD ROAD
|City, State, Zip:
|KNIGHTDALE, NC 27545
|Event Description:
|VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL THEME 2017:
SUPER GOD, SUPER ME, SUPER POSSIBILITIES
|Event Contact:
|DEBRA ROBERTSON
|Event Contact Number:
|919-961-3028-c
|Event Contact Email:
|DUNNDIGGYDOG@YAHOO.COM
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.thegoodhopeway.net
