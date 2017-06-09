Politics
What We Learned From Comey’s Testimony

Melissa Wade
FBI Head Blames Increase In Violent Crime On Increased Scrutiny Of Cops

Former FBI Director James Comey came to the Senate intelligence committee ready to unload, one month after President Donald Trump fired him, and he delivered.*

  •  Trump’s request may have tested Comey’s integrity
  • Comey felt President Trump was directing him to end the probe of retired Gen. Michael Flynn
  • Comey purposefully asked a friend to tell reporters that he wrote memos recounting his conversations with Trump
  • Trump’s tweet suggesting there were tapes of his White House conversations with Comey… Comey welcomes them and hopes they exist.
  • Comey believes he was fired because of the Russia investigation
  • Comey feels Pres. Trump is a liar… Comey wrote down detailed notes after his conversations with Trump because he worried Trump would lie about

